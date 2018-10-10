Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

USA Technologies : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of USA Technologies, Inc. Investors (USAT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

National securities law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of USA Technologies, Inc. (“USAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USAT) securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). USAT investors have until November 13, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 11, 2018, USAT announced that it will not file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 by the September 13, 2018 deadline. The Company further stated that its Audit Committee is conducting an internal investigation related to certain of the Company’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to the arrangements. On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 33% during intraday trading on September 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. USA Technologies' treatment of certain arrangements and contracts in its financial statements resulted in an internal investigation and a delay in filing the Company's annual report for fiscal year 2018. The Company's internal controls over financial reporting also suffered from serious weaknesses. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements about business operations and prospects were false and materially misleading at all times throughout the class period.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of USAT during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than November 13, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10/10USA TECHNOLOGIES : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securit..
BU
10/09USA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
10/08USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice
BU
10/06USA TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
10/05USA TECHNOLOGIES : AVM Services Expands Relationship with USAT
BU
10/04DEADLINE ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Class Action La..
AQ
10/03USA TECHNOLOGIES : Kaplan Fox Files Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors..
PR
10/02COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of USA Technologies..
BU
10/02LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
10/01USA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events,..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (10/09/2018) 
10/08USA Technologies receives Nasdaq noncompliance letter 
10/08Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (10/08/2018) 
10/01USA Technologies misses extended filing deadline 
09/21Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.50 PM (09/21/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 4,78 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 138,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 410 M
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Herbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Harrum Senior Vice President-Operations
Priyanka Singh Chief Financial Officer
Joel P. Brooks Independent Director
Steven D. Barnhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.82%410
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.03%134 396
ACCENTURE10.26%113 775
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES55.05%105 808
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.40%65 677
VMWARE, INC.18.78%60 844
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.