USA Technologies, Inc. : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against USA Technologies, Inc. ("USA Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 13, 2018.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. USA Technologies' treatment of certain arrangements and contracts in its financial statements resulted in an internal investigation and a delay in filing the Company's annual report for fiscal year 2018. The Company's internal controls over financial reporting also suffered from serious weaknesses. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements about business operations and prospects were false and materially misleading at all times throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about USA technologies, investors suffered damages.

