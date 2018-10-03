Log in
USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
USA Technologies, Inc. : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/03/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against USA Technologies, Inc. ("USA Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512961/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 13, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. USA Technologies' treatment of certain arrangements and contracts in its financial statements resulted in an internal investigation and a delay in filing the Company's annual report for fiscal year 2018. The Company's internal controls over financial reporting also suffered from serious weaknesses. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements about business operations and prospects were false and materially misleading at all times throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about USA technologies, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
