Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

USA Technologies, Inc. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 01:40am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of USA Technologies, Inc. ("USA Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether USA Technologies and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 11, 2018, USA Technologies disclosed that it was unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, stating that it was "conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements."

On this news, USA Technologies' stock price fell $5.74 per share, or 39.87%, to close at $9.20 on September 11, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/512189/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-USA-Technologies-Inc-USAT

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:40aUSA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of In..
AC
09/18USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
AC
09/17KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
09/15IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/15Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/15U.S.A. TECHNOLOGIES Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
PR
09/15ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
09/13ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against USA Technolog..
BU
09/13KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
09/13USA TECHNOLOGIES : RM LAW Announces Investigation of USA Technologies, Inc.
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (09/13/2018) 
09/12Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.45 PM (09/12/2018) 
09/11Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (09/11/2018) 
09/11Midday Gainers / Losers (09/11/2018) 
09/11PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/11/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 4,78 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 210,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capitalization 621 M
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Herbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Harrum Senior Vice President-Operations
Priyanka Singh Chief Financial Officer
Joel P. Brooks Independent Director
Steven D. Barnhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.69%621
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 035
ACCENTURE11.73%115 284
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.48%109 578
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.83%64 416
VMWARE, INC.25.29%64 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.