Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

USA Technologies : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - November 13, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 08:56pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against USA Technologies, Inc. ("USA Technologies" or the "Company") (NYSE: USAT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired USA Technologies securities between November 9, 2017 through September 11, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/usat.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies' treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies' internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants' statements about USA Technologies' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/usat or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in USA Technologies you have until November 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-usa-technologies-inc-usat-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline--november-13-2018-300720554.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:56pUSA TECHNOLOGIES : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifi..
PR
05:16pUSA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Act..
AC
12:46pKaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Ag..
AQ
01:53aUSA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/25USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
AC
09/25SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities ..
PR
09/24U.S.A. TECHNOLOGIES Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
BU
09/24USA TECHNOLOGIES : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologie..
PR
09/22USAT LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
PR
09/22USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of In..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.50 PM (09/21/2018) 
09/13Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (09/13/2018) 
09/12Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.45 PM (09/12/2018) 
09/11Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (09/11/2018) 
09/11Midday Gainers / Losers (09/11/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.