USA Technologies : USAT) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether USA Technologies, Inc. ("USA Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2018, the Company announced that it will not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 (the "Annual Report") by the September 13, 2018 due date. USA Technologies further stated that "The Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, is in the process of conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements."

On this news, USA Technologies shares plunged 32% in pre-marketing trading on September 11, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired USAT securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting Shareholder.law/usatech.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

