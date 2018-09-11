Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

USA Technologies : USAT) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 04:30pm CEST

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether USA Technologies, Inc. ("USA Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2018, the Company announced that it will not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 (the "Annual Report") by the September 13, 2018 due date. USA Technologies further stated that "The Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, is in the process of conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements."

On this news, USA Technologies shares plunged 32% in pre-marketing trading on September 11, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired USAT securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting Shareholder.law/usatech.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
John DeFelice
(617) 398-5600 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
john@blockesq.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-technologies-inc-usat-investigated-by-block--leviton-llp-for-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-300710395.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:59pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates USA Technologies, Inc.
PR
04:47pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against USA Techn..
BU
04:44pUSA TECHNOLOGIES (USAT) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates USA Technologies, In..
PR
04:30pUSA TECHNOLOGIES : USAT) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of F..
PR
02:19pUSA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:30pUSA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : to Delay Form 10-K Filing for Fiscal Year 2018
BU
08/17USA TECHNOLOGIES : Admiral Beverage selects USA Technologies for cashless paymen..
AQ
08/15USA TECHNOLOGIES : Admiral Beverage Selects USA Technologies for Cashless Paymen..
BU
08/02USA TECHNOLOGIES : Pepsi Bottling Ventures Selects USA Technologies for Cashless..
BU
07/26USA TECHNOLOGIES : ADVAM and USA Technologies Launch EMV Payment Solution for Au..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:10aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/11/2018) 
07:46aUSA Technologies -11% on news it won't meet filing deadline 
08/15USA Technologies +3.5% on Admiral Pepsi agreement 
07/20After Hours Gainers / Losers (7/20/2018) 
05/25USA Technologies announces closing of public offering 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.