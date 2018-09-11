Log in
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
USAT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of USA Technologies, Inc. Investors

09/11/2018

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of USA Technologies, Inc. (“USAT” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: USAT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2018, USAT announced that it will not file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 by the September 13, 2018 deadline. The Company further stated that its Audit Committee is conducting an internal investigation related to certain of the Company’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to the arrangements.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 33% during intraday trading on September 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased USAT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 4,78 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 306,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,24x
Capitalization 904 M
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Herbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Harrum Senior Vice President-Operations
Priyanka Singh Chief Financial Officer
Joel P. Brooks Independent Director
Steven D. Barnhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.56.92%904
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.06%132 945
ACCENTURE10.75%114 280
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES54.37%110 070
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.21%64 407
VMWARE, INC.22.72%62 571
