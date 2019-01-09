Log in
USA TRUCK, INC.    USAK

USA TRUCK, INC. (USAK)
USA Truck : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 4, 2019

01/09/2019 | 05:40pm EST

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Monday, February 4, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial:

  • 1-844-824-3828 (U.S./Canada)
  • 1-412-317-5138 (International)

A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.usa-truck.com, under the “Events & Presentations” tab of the “Investor Relations” menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/usak190206.html

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the call will be available at our Investor Relations website. A telephone replay of the call will also be available through February 12, 2019 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and by referencing conference ID #10127285.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.


© Business Wire 2019
