USA TRUCK, INC. (USAK)
USA Truck : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on October 25, 2018

10/04/2018

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 25, 2018, and will hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Friday, October 26, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial:

  • 1-844-824-3828 (U.S./Canada)
  • 1-412-317-5138 (International)

A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.usa-truck.com, under the “Events & Presentations” tab of the “Investor Relations” menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/usak181026.html.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the call will be available at our Investor Relations website. A telephone replay of the call will also be available through November 2, 2018 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and by referencing conference ID #10125014.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 535 M
EBIT 2018 19,4 M
Net income 2018 11,6 M
Debt 2018 95,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,09
P/E ratio 2019 8,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 165 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Reed President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Peiser Chairman
Jason R. Bates Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly K. Littlejohn Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Robert E. Creager Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TRUCK, INC.9.21%165
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES4.93%13 192
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE19.19%12 856
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.13.69%4 863
SANKYU INC.28.53%3 582
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC43.88%3 227
