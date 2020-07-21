Log in
USANA Health Sciences, Inc.    USNA

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

(USNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/21 04:10:00 pm
88.7 USD   -2.74%
USANA Health Sciences : IR Presentation Q2 2020

07/21/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Management will make forward-looking statements during this presentation. Actual results could differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements contained in our most recent filings with the SEC.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality, science based nutritional and personal care products with a primary focus on promoting long-term health and wellness.

Products are sold through a direct sales network of individual business owners.

About USANA

Founded in 1992

599,000 Active Customers

Direct Selling Company

Sales in 24 Countries

TTM Q2 20 Revenue of $1.058 Billion

60+ Products

USANA PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATORS

PRODUCT FORMULATIONS

BASED ON THE LATEST

SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

ONGOING

internal and external product

and ingredient studies

ON-SITE

R&D labs and facilities

60+

scientists on staff

USANA PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATORS

GMP MANUFACTURING FACILITY

DESIGNED TO PHARMACEUTICAL STANDARDS

HIGHEST 70%+ COMPLIANT

QUALITY

raw ingredients

of all products

for optimal

manufactured in-

bioavailability

house

with applicable

manufacturing regulations and standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices

USANA BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

NIKKO

CHRIS

FELICITY

MEAGAN

SARAH

ALEX KOPACZ

HUELGAS

MAZDZER

PALMATEER

MIKKELSON

WELLS

Philippines

United States

Australia

Canada

Canada

Canada

Triathlete

Luge

Surfer

Hockey

Athletics - Hurdles

Bobsled

MORE PROFESSIONAL AND

OLYMPIC ATHLETES TRUST USANA

than any other nutritional supplement in the world.

USANA BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

USANA MARKET EXPANSION

USANA is in 15 of the TOP 20 markets for direct sales*

USA

GERMANY

AUSTRALIA

CHINA

THAILAND

BRAZIL

JAPAN

ITALY

ARGENTINA

SOUTH KOREA

COLOMBIA

RUSSIA

MEXICO

MALAYSIA

INDIA

FRANCE

INDONESIA

PERU

TAIWAN

UNITED KINGDOM

*Source: Euromonitor

USANA MARKET PRESENCE

NORTHERN

ASIA

10%

SOUTHEAST

ASIA

22%

TTM Q2 2020

GREATER

CHINA

49%

AMERICAS & EUROPE

%

USANA REGIONAL SALES HISTORY

$000's USD

$600,000

Americas & Europe

Southeast Asia

Greater China

$450,000

North Asia

$300,000

$150,000

$0

FY2010

FY2015

FY2019

USANA PRODUCT SALES

NUTRITIONALS

84%

FOODS

8%

SKINCARE

8%

Percent of Net Sales for 2019

USANA STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

TTM Q2 20

FY2019

FY2018

NET SALES $1,058

$1,061

$1,189

OPERATING MARGIN 15.0% 13.8% 15.8%

EPS - DILUTED $5.13

$4.41

$5.12

SHARES - DILUTED 21.3 22.8 24.6

EBITDA $181 $169 $205

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR PER SHARE DATA)

USANA SALES PERFORMANCE AND CUSTOMER GROWTH

700,000

$1,250

Total Customers

Net Sales (millions)

600,000

$1,000

500,000

$750

400,000

10-Year CAGR

$500

NET SALES

CUSTOMERS

300,000

9.2%

8.2%

$250

200,000

$0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

USANA 2020 Q2 FINANCIALS

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

NET SALES

$259

$256

OPERATING MARGIN

15.3%

12.2%

EPS - DILUTED

$1.32

$0.91

SHARES - DILUTED

21.1

23.4

EBITDA

$45

$37

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR PER SHARE DATA)

USANA STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

  • Customer Experience and Technology Enhancements
  • Product Innovation and Deployment
  • Existing Market Growth and International Expansion
    • Digital Customer Experience
    • Increased Brand Awareness
    • Strategic Acquisitions

USANA OUTLOOK 2020

LOW HIGH

NET SALES $1.05B $1.10B

DILUTED EPS $4.70

$5.25

Disclaimer

USANA Health Sciences Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:20:02 UTC
