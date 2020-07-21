USANA Health Sciences : IR Presentation Q2 2020

Management will make forward-looking statements during this presentation. Actual results could differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements contained in our most recent filings with the SEC.
About USANA
USANA develops and manufactures high-quality, science based nutritional and personal care products with a primary focus on promoting long-term health and wellness.
Products are sold through a direct sales network of individual business owners.
About USANA
|
Founded in 1992
|
599,000 Active Customers
|
Direct Selling Company
|
Sales in 24 Countries
|
TTM Q2 20 Revenue of $1.058 Billion
|
60+ Products
USANA PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATORS
PRODUCT FORMULATIONS
BASED ON THE LATEST
SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH
ONGOING
internal and external product
and ingredient studies
ON-SITE
R&D labs and facilities
60+
USANA PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATORS
GMP MANUFACTURING FACILITY
DESIGNED TO PHARMACEUTICAL STANDARDS
HIGHEST 70%+ COMPLIANT
QUALITY
|
raw ingredients
|
of all products
|
for optimal
|
manufactured in-
|
bioavailability
|
house
with applicable
manufacturing regulations and standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices
USANA BRAND PARTNERSHIPS
|
NIKKO
|
CHRIS
|
FELICITY
|
MEAGAN
|
SARAH
|
ALEX KOPACZ
|
HUELGAS
|
MAZDZER
|
PALMATEER
|
MIKKELSON
|
WELLS
|
|
Philippines
|
United States
|
Australia
|
Canada
|
Canada
|
Canada
|
Triathlete
|
Luge
|
Surfer
|
Hockey
|
Athletics - Hurdles
|
Bobsled
MORE PROFESSIONAL AND
OLYMPIC ATHLETES TRUST USANA
than any other nutritional supplement in the world.
USANA is in 15 of the TOP 20 markets for direct sales*
|
USA
|
GERMANY
|
AUSTRALIA
|
CHINA
|
THAILAND
|
BRAZIL
|
JAPAN
|
ITALY
|
ARGENTINA
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
COLOMBIA
|
RUSSIA
|
MEXICO
|
MALAYSIA
|
INDIA
|
FRANCE
|
INDONESIA
|
PERU
|
TAIWAN
|
UNITED KINGDOM
|
USANA MARKET PRESENCE
NORTHERN
ASIA
10%
SOUTHEAST
ASIA
22%
TTM Q2 2020
GREATER
CHINA
49%
AMERICAS & EUROPE
%
USANA REGIONAL SALES HISTORY
$600,000
|
|
Americas & Europe
|
|
Southeast Asia
|
|
Greater China
|
$450,000
|
North Asia
|
$300,000
USANA PRODUCT SALES
NUTRITIONALS
84%
FOODS
8%
SKINCARE
8%
Percent of Net Sales for 2019
USANA STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
TTM Q2 20
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
NET SALES $1,058
|
$1,061
|
$1,189
OPERATING MARGIN 15.0% 13.8% 15.8%
|
EPS - DILUTED $5.13
|
$4.41
|
$5.12
SHARES - DILUTED 21.3 22.8 24.6
EBITDA $181 $169 $205
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR PER SHARE DATA)
USANA SALES PERFORMANCE AND CUSTOMER GROWTH
|
700,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1,250
|
|
Total Customers
|
|
Net Sales (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1,000
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$750
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Year CAGR
|
$500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET SALES
|
CUSTOMERS
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.2%
|
8.2%
|
$250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
USANA 2020 Q2 FINANCIALS
|
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2019
|
NET SALES
|
|
|
$259
|
$256
|
OPERATING MARGIN
|
15.3%
|
12.2%
|
EPS - DILUTED
|
$1.32
|
$0.91
|
SHARES - DILUTED
|
21.1
|
23.4
|
EBITDA
|
$45
|
$37
|
|
|
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR PER SHARE DATA)
USANA STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
-
Customer Experience and Technology Enhancements
-
Product Innovation and Deployment
-
Existing Market Growth and International Expansion
-
-
Digital Customer Experience
-
Increased Brand Awareness
-
Strategic Acquisitions
USANA OUTLOOK 2020
LOW HIGH
NET SALES $1.05B $1.10B
Disclaimer
USANA Health Sciences Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:20:02 UTC