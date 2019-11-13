USANA Health Sciences : Look at this! -- USANA's Visionex® earns prestigious seal of approval

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in global health and wellness, is honored to receive another seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com. This time, for its Visionex® supplement, which is specifically developed to support visual performance and deliver the essential nutrients needed for optimal eye health. Having been tested by third party assessor, ConsumerLab.com, this validates the quality of USANA products.*

To learn more about Visonex, along with USANA's other award-winning supplements, visit usana.com.

"We are proud of each seal of approval we have earned from ConsmerLab.com over the years," said Dan Macuga, USANA's chief marketing and communications officer. "Our goal at USANA is to provide our customers the highest-quality supplements available. With so many vitamin products out there today, this certification confirms we are a company with products consumers can rely on."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent assessor of the quality, purity and label accuracy of health and wellness products. To be awarded a seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com, USANA's Visionex supplement must contain 100 percent of the claimed amount of lutein and zeaxanthin.

"USANA's Visonex is designed to help maintain long-term eye health," said Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "It's loaded with protective nutrients like vitamin C and zinc, as well as the phytonutrients lutein, zeaxanthin, and bilberry."*

Along with Visionex, several other USANA supplements have been certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega™, USANA® Probiotic, Procosa®, USANA® Vitamin D, USANA® Digestive Enzyme, and CoQuinone® 30.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

