USANA Health Sciences : MarketAxess Holdings Set to Join S&P 500; Axon Enterprise to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASD: MKTX) will replace L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LLL) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASD: AAXN) will replace MarketAxess Holdings in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASD: MLAB) will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 1 . S&P 500 constituent Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS) is acquiring L3 Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.

. S&P 500 constituent Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS) is acquiring L3 Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals. USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) will replace Fidelity Southern Corp. (NASD: LION) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 1 . S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Ameris Bancorp (NASD: ABCB) is acquiring Fidelity Southern in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Ameris Bancorp (NASD: ABCB) is acquiring Fidelity Southern in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Xencor Inc. (NASD: XNCR) will replace HFF Inc. (NYSE: HF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, July 2 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL) is acquiring HFF in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.

MarketAxess Holdings operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Financial Exchanges & Data Sub-Industry index.

Axon Enterprise develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Aerospace & Defense Sub-Industry index.

Mesa Laboratories designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

USANA Health Sciences develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Personal Products Sub-Industry index.

Xencor focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – July 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED MarketAxess

Holdings Financials Financial Exchanges &

Data DELETED L3 Technologies Industrials Aerospace & Defense

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – July 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Axon Enterprise Industrials Aerospace & Defense DELETED MarketAxess

Holdings Financials Financial Exchanges &

Data

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – July 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Mesa

Laboratories Health Care Health Care Equipment

USANA Health Consumer Staples Personal Products DELETED Axon Enterprise Industrials Aerospace & Defense

Fidelity Southern Financials Regional Banks

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – July 2, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Xencor Health Care Biotechnology DELETED HFF Real Estate Real Estate Services

