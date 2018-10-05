Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

USANA Health Sciences : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/05/2018

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that third quarter results will be released after the close of market Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post a “Management Commentary, Results and Outlook” document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. The following morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at https://www.usana.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 193 M
EBIT 2018 186 M
Net income 2018 124 M
Finance 2018 330 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,12
P/E ratio 2019 19,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 2 801 M
Technical analysis trends USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin G. Guest Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim Brown President & Chief Operating Officer
Myron W. Wentz Chairman
G. Douglas Hekking Chief Financial Officer
Robert Andrew Sinnott Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.59.24%2 801
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.63%203 912
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-4.35%154 745
UNILEVER (NL)-0.47%154 597
UNILEVER-1.15%154 597
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.93%63 035
