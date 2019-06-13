USANA Health Sciences : remains the gold standard, taking home multiple local, national and international awards

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA continues to stake its claim at the forefront of the health and wellness industry with recent awards from three renowned organizations. Recognized for quality supplements and its commitment as an innovative leader in the industry, USANA was recently awarded by the Best of State Awards, Direct Selling News® and the Stevie Awards® for overall product quality, financial performance, overall corporate performance, and leadership of its CEO Kevin Guest.

To discover USANA's entire line of award-winning nutritional and skincare products, visit usana.com.

'We are always proud and humbled to receive acclaim, and these most recent awards show the breadth of USANA's excellence across several categories,' said USANA Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Dan Macuga. 'It's rare to find a company with award-winning products, consistent financial success, a highly regarded CEO, and industry-leading corporate structure. USANA has it all, and these awards leave no doubt.'

BEST OF STATE

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah. Since 2003, USANA has won 60 Best of State awards.

Here is how USANA performed at the 2019 awards:

USANA's new Celavive ® skincare system won its second ever Best of State award in the Personal Care Products category

skincare system won its second ever Best of State award in the Personal Care Products category Rev3 Energy ® won for the 11 th consecutive year for best beverage

won for the 11 consecutive year for best beverage USANA CellSentials ® took home its third consecutive win for best dietary supplement

took home its third consecutive win for best dietary supplement USANA® Nutritionals supplement line won for the 15th time for best health/nutrition product

STEVIE® AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS

The Stevie Awards are one of the world's premier business awards programs, and at their 17th annual American Business Awards®, USANA took home three awards.

USANA's CEO Kevin Guest took home the top prize of gold in the Achievement in Management - Consumer Products category. As a company, USANA took home the Gold Stevie in the Company of the Year - Consumer Products category. USANA's Celavive® Hydrating + Lifting Sheet Mask won silver in the New Products - Consumer division.

DIRECT SELLING NEWS Global 100

Created to acknowledge the success of individual direct selling companies and provide a clear picture of the magnitude of the industry. The Global 100 list is committed to showcasing a transparent industry by providing credibility and research support for those seeking information on direct selling companies.

Based on 2018 revenues, USANA ranks 18th among the top revenue-generating direct selling companies in the world. USANA's ranking is up five spots from 23rd in 2018.

Since its inception in 1992, USANA has won more than 700 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

