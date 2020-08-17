USANA : launches new, cutting-edge Mood and Relaxation product line at Americas and Europe Virtual Convention

Log in
08/17/2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing occasional stress and keeping a calm mind are vital for navigating today's world. And USANA's new Mood and Relaxation product line is designed to help.

The company's annual Americas and Europe Convention went virtual this year, and USANA continued to impress with the launch of its new Stress Relief mood-support supplement and Calm Response essential oil balm. These products take a natural and mindful approach to overall health and well-being.*

To find out more about USANA and its new Mood and Relaxation product line, please visit usana.com.

"The launch of our new product line marks a pivotal moment in USANA's history," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "We are expanding our reach into a new market space, and the quality of our new products prove it's a space we belong. Day-to-day stressors and obstacles can be overwhelming, and I'm proud USANA has formulated products to help our customers maintain positive emotional health."

The new Stress Relief mood support supplement is an herbal-based formula made with saffron, lemon balm, and ashwagandha—together, they promote a calm and balanced mood while helping the body adapt to feelings of mild and occasional stress and nervousness. These ingredients have also been shown to interact with GABA receptors to help regulate mood response.*

Along with Stress Relief, USANA introduced the Calm Response essential oil balm. This high-quality blend of essential oils provides aromatic support for a calm, collected, and resilient emotional state. Calm Response contains ylang ylang, ho wood, bergamot, patchouli, and lavender, all known to promote relaxing and positive feelings.*

Stress Relief and Calm Response can be used separately or together for added support for your emotional and mental well-being.

"USANA has spent the last 27 years producing the highest quality supplements to support your body's overall health. Now, we've focused our expertise toward the overall health of your mental and emotional well-being," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief science officer. "Since day one, our R&D team has been committed to finding the most effective ingredients to give our customers a sense of balance and positivity. You can expect the same science-backed, ultra-pure ingredients in our Mood and Relaxation line that are found in all our USANA products."

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-launches-new-cutting-edge-mood-and-relaxation-product-line-at-americas-and-europe-virtual-convention-301113382.html

SOURCE USANA


© PRNewswire 2020
