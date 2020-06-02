USANA : recognized as a best place to work and top revenue generator by leading industry publication

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct selling industry is made up of hundreds of highly successful companies around the world. To be among the top as an employer and revenue generator is an impressive honor. USANA was recently named to both the Best Places to Work and the Global 100 lists from Direct Selling News® (DSN). It's the third time USANA has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work, while also moving up two spots on the Global 100 list of top revenue generating direct sales companies—from number 18 to 16.

"Having our company recognized as a top employer in our industry is truly outstanding," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief leadership and development officer. "USANA's entire leadership team has made it a priority to provide our employees with an incredible place to work and we have amazing employees who are the fabric of our caring culture. Because of the current global climate, it's more important than ever for us to put our employees first. I am extremely proud of how we've responded for the health and safety of our employees."

The Best Places to Work award is based on overall results from an anonymous survey of U.S.-based USANA employees. Only companies meeting the threshold of "best place to work" were announced as Honorees for 2020, as determined by employee engagement company Quantum Workplace.

DSN created the Global 100 list to acknowledge the success of individual direct selling companies and to provide a clear picture of the magnitude of the industry. They're committed to showcase a transparent industry and provide credibility and research to support those seeking information on direct selling companies. Based on 2019 revenues alone of $1.061 billion, USANA was ranked 16 in the Global 100, up two spots from 18 in the 2019 edition.

"Last year was another outstanding year for USANA," says Jim Brown, USANA's president. "2019 saw us generate our fourth consecutive year of billion dollar sales, all while maintaining a strong global Associate base. During these tough times, we've been able to continue our production globally, and we plan to come out of this crisis stronger than ever to close out 2020."

Since its inception in 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

