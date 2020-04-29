USANA : teams with Dynamic Blending to manufacture hand sanitizer for local frontline workers

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand sanitizer, one of the most valued commodities during the COVID-19 outbreak, is a necessity for those working on the front lines. USANA, the cellular nutrition company, has teamed with Utah-based manufacturer, Dynamic Blending, to produce more than 28,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. Bottles will be donated to local Salt Lake and Summit County hospitals and police and fire departments, as well as local UPS and FedEx distribution centers. A special donation will also be made to the Navajo Nation.

"While most of us are able to work from home, there are those on the front lines risking their health to provide care, security, and goods for us all. We want to do our part to say 'thank you,'" says Jim Brown, USANA president. "We want these heroes to know we are here for them and are so appreciative of their hard work. I would also like to thank Dynamic Blending for working with us so quickly to produce the hand sanitizer. We couldn't have done it without them."

Each eight-ounce hand sanitizer is an 80 percent alcohol solution and is isopropyl-free.

"Every person and organization has experienced disruption during the COVID-19 crisis, including those of us in supply chain management," says Jordan Erskine, Dynamic Blending's president and co-founder. "We are so pleased to partner with USANA to provide sanitizer to those most in need. I am personally grateful for our Dynamic Blending team's tireless efforts to pivot production and work the long hours needed to meet the required quality control standards for this urgent endeavor."

Together, USANA and Dynamic Blending demonstrate the impact socially responsible corporate citizens can make in their communities, and even the world, when they work toward a common goal.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

About Dynamic Blending

Dynamic Blending is a global cosmetic manufacturing company focused on people, relationships, and quality. Dedicated to the ultimate satisfaction of our clients, we collaborate with cosmetic companies to deliver the most innovative manufacturing solutions available.

