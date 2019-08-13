Log in
USD PARTNERS LP

USD Partners LP : to Attend 2019 Citi Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

08/13/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that members of its senior management team will participate at the Citi Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 14, 2019.

The related presentation materials will be made available on the Partnership’s website no later than 5:00pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at www.usdpartners.com on the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USDG”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and refiners. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 31,5 M
Net income 2019 14,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 295 M
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel K. Borgen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Dean Ruple Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Adam K. Altsuler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael R. Curry Director
Douglas William Kimmelman Director
