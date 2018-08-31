USHIO : Notice Regarding the Filing by Certain Creditors of a Petition for the Commencement of a Reorganization Proceeding Against a Second-tier Subsidiary Company

USHIO INC. (hereinafter, the 'Company') hereby announces that certain creditors of American Green Technology, Inc. (Head Office: Indiana, U.S.A.; hereinafter, 'AGT'), a second-tier subsidiary company of the Company, have filed a petition for the commencement of a reorganization proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code against AGT at the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas on August 28, 2018 (local time).

For detailed information, please refer to this document （PDF:64KB）