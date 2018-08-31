Log in
USHIO INC. (6925)

USHIO INC. (6925)
  Report  
News 
News

USHIO : Notice Regarding the Filing by Certain Creditors of a Petition for the Commencement of a Reorganization Proceeding Against a Second-tier Subsidiary Company

08/31/2018 | 10:17am CEST

USHIO INC. (hereinafter, the 'Company') hereby announces that certain creditors of American Green Technology, Inc. (Head Office: Indiana, U.S.A.; hereinafter, 'AGT'), a second-tier subsidiary company of the Company, have filed a petition for the commencement of a reorganization proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code against AGT at the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas on August 28, 2018 (local time).

For detailed information, please refer to this document （PDF:64KB）

Disclaimer

Ushio Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:16:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 177 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 11 267 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
P/E ratio 2020 17,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart USHIO INC.
Duration : Period :
USHIO INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USHIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 537  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Hamashima President & Representative Director
Jiro Ushio Chairman
Hideaki Takizawa Manager-Finance & Accounting
Shiro Ushio Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroaki Banno Director & Office Manager-Solid Business Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USHIO INC.-9.13%1 847
FANUC CORP-19.28%40 495
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.31%34 530
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES14.56%30 864
INGERSOLL-RAND13.39%24 791
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.27%23 182
