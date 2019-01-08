Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  USHIO INC.    6925   JP3156400008

USHIO INC. (6925)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

USHIO : Successful Development of High-output Broadband LEDs Capable of Emitting Visible Light to Near-infrared Light

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 09:39pm EST

2019/01/09

USHIO OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS, INC. (Head Office: Tokyo, Managing Executive Officer: Hiroaki Banno), a wholly-owned subsidiary of USHIO INC., has recently developed a broadband LED that produces the world's maximum output※ of 160 mW over a wide bandwidth between 400 and 1000 nm, which covers the range from visible light to near-infrared light. From the 1st of December, USHIO OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS, INC. started shipping samples from its new 'Spectro Series' lineup as part of the 'epitex series' LED brand and will exhibit Photonics West 2019（The Moscone Center US San Francisco） which will held on February from 5th to 7th.

Because the absorption characteristics of near-infrared light differ from one substance to another, they are widely used in the fields of foodstuffs, medicine, and so on, as a method of determining the kind and amount of a substance, such as sugar content or blood oxygen saturation level. In recent years, there have arisen demands for smaller measuring devices, such as foodstuff sensors that are portable.

In addition, the light from the light source, which extends from the visible region to the near-infrared region where the wavelength is about 1000 nm, roughly matches the spectral sensitivity of the silicon photodetector which typically employs a CMOS device. It is therefore hoped that by combining the light source with a photodetector, it can also be used as a sorting unit that sorts materials, colors, and other properties of PET bottles, for example.

However, in the case of existing light sources, miniaturization and maintainability are issues for the following reasons

  • Ÿ In the case of conventional near-infrared LEDs, monochromatic light can be received from one device, and in order to measure different materials using a single device, it is necessary to install multiple devices, which makes miniaturization difficult to realize.
  • Ÿ LEDs covering a wide range of wavelengths, including near-infrared, which are being used in recent years, produce a weak output. Consequently, adequate light output cannot be obtained, making measurement difficult to perform.
  • Ÿ Halogen lamps that produce high output and emit light over a wide range of wavelengths are a large light source, which also cause various other parts in the vicinity of the lamp to be heated by the light. For this reason, it is necessary to install a heat dissipating jig, which makes miniaturization difficult to achieve. Also, compared to an LED, halogen lamps have a short life, and must be replaced frequently.

In contrast to the above, USHIO OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS, INC's strength lies in the development and manufacture of LEDs, particularly in the infrared area where much work has been carried out by our predecessor organization. By making optimum utilization of our technology and know-how, we have been able to realize an LED that has an output of 160 mW, the highest in the world. This type of LED uses a fluorescent material that features a continuous spectrum extending from visible light to near-infrared light.

It is hoped that this work will bring about the development of a device that enables an individual to measure the sugar content or fat content of foodstuffs, for example, and also increase the efficiency of sorting units that can sort the raw materials, colors and foreign matter in agricultural produce and plastic products.

'Spectro Series' products will be available in multiple forms, from various packages to 'Chip on Board,' at the request (output, light distribution, and size of the light source) of the customer.

* For an output of between 500 and 1000 nm

■ Spectral data

USHIO OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS, INC.
TEL. ＋81 75-682-2338　FAX. ＋81 75-682-2267
e-mail: led-sales@ushio-optosemi.com
Please use the online inquiry form on our website.



PAGE TOP

Disclaimer

Ushio Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 02:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USHIO INC.
09:39pUSHIO : Successful Development of High-output Broadband LEDs Capable of Emitting..
PU
2018USHIO : New LUMINITY Series by USHIO Saves the Xenon Heyday Worldwide
AQ
2018USHIO : New LUMINITY Series by USHIO Saves the Xenon Heyday
PU
2018USHIO : New SOT Unit Enabling Continual Real-Time Monitoring of Cultured Cell
AQ
2018USHIO : Notice Regarding the Filing by Certain Creditors of a Petition for the C..
PU
2018USHIO : Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2018 is now available
PU
2018USHIO INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018USHIO : ADTEC Engineering Acquires Exposure System Business of Via Mechanics
PU
2017USHIO : and Picosun Oy start collaboration in Japan
PU
2017USHIO : In a world's first, Ushio Inc. and the National University Hospital of S..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 10 933 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 14,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart USHIO INC.
Duration : Period :
USHIO INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USHIO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 427  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Hamashima President & Representative Director
Jiro Ushio Chairman
Hideaki Takizawa Manager-Finance & Accounting
Shiro Ushio Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroaki Banno Director & Office Manager-Solid Business Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USHIO INC.6.07%1 545
FANUC CORP6.94%31 156
ATLAS COPCO5.46%29 821
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES0.96%27 830
INGERSOLL-RAND0.99%22 632
PARKER HANNIFIN1.47%20 101
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.