Brazil's steelmakers say U.S. is pressuring to lower export quotas

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmakers' trade
group Iabr on Monday said the United States is pressuring Brazil
to reduce its exports of unfinished steel, part of a long fight
between both countries.
"They have threatened us," Iabr President Marco Polo said of
the United States. "If we don't agree to tariffs they will lower
our quotas," he told reporters.
Brazil and the United States were engaged in a trade spat
last year when U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose
tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum in a bid to protect
local producers.
Washington has been seeking to reduce the quota for
Brazilian steel exports since at least 2018, Reuters has
previously reported.
Under the quota system, Brazilian steelmakers represented by
Iabr, such as Gerdau, Usiminas and the
Brazilian operation of ArcelorMittal, can export up to
3.5 million tonnes of unfinished steel a year, to be finished by
U.S. producers.
But Polo said the United States now wants to reduce the
fourth-quarter quota from the current 350,000 tonnes. The quota
for the end of the year is already lower than for other
quarters.
Iabr also disclosed production forecasts for the year.
The group expects brute steel production to fall 13.4% during
the year and for domestic sales to fall 12% by year's end
compared with 2019.
