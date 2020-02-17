Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Appointment of members to compose the Board of Officers

Log in
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas    USIM5

USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A.

(USIM5)
02/17/2020 | 10:27pm EST

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte, MG P 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

CNPJ/MF: 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE: 313.000.1360-0

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or the "Company"), hereby informs that it has received from its controlling shareholders, members of TT Group and NSC Group, the information that, as provided for in the Amended and restated Shareholders Agreement of 10.17.2018 ("Shareholders Agreement"), they intend to indicate the following persons to be appointed by the Board of Directors, in a meeting to be held after the next Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting, to compose the Board of Officers of Usiminas, for the 2 (two) year term to begin on May 21, 2020:

Sergio Leite de Andrade

Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Akikazu Ono

Finance and

Investors

Relations Vice-

President Officer

Americo Ferreira Neto

Industrial Vice-President Officer

Yoshiaki Shimada

Corporate Planning Vice-President Officer

Kohei Kimura

Technology

and Quality

Vice-President

Officer

Miguel Angel Homes Camejo

Commercial Vice-President Officer

Usiminas also informs that it received from Mr. Takahiro Mori, the current Corporate Planning Vice- President Officer of the Company, a letter of resignation from his position, which will become effective on March 12, 2020. In this respect, the Company received from its controlling shareholders the information that, as provided for in the Shareholders Agreement, they intend to indicate to the Board of Directors Mr. Alberto Akikazu Ono for, in an interim way, cumulate the position of Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer with the position of Corporate Planning Vice-President Officer, until the election of the Board of Officers for the term of 2 (two) years to begin on May 21, 2020.

Belo Horizonte, February 17th, 2020.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:26:01 UTC
