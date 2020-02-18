Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Clarification note - Appointment of members to compose ... the Board of Officers

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte, MG P 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

CNPJ/MF: 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE: 313.000.1360-0

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or the "Company"), hereby, rectifying the Notice to the Market released on 2.17.2020, clarifies that the information stated in such Notice to the Market has not yet been approved and is subject to the procedure provided for in Clause 4.13 (a) of the Shareholders´ Agreement Amended and Consolidated on 10.17.2018, including the discussion and approval of the Groups NSC and TT, and approval of the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meetings scheduled for March 12th and May 21st, 2020 respectively.

Belo Horizonte, February 18th, 2020.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

