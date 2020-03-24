Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Measure arising from the drop in the economic activity ... caused by the spread of the new coronavirus

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or the "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in complement to the Material Fact dated of 03.20.2020, that, as measure arising from the drop in the economic activity caused by the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19),its controlled companies Soluções em Aço Usiminas S.A. ("SU") and Usiminas Mecânica S.A. ("UMSA"), decided to grant mandatory vacation for 29.6% of the employees (UMSA) and 46.3% of the employees (SU). The production of the SU's units located at Porto Alegre, Guarulhos, Betim, Taubaté and Suape, as well as of UMSA's plant in Ipatinga and of the sites of this controlled company, will be reduced, as consequence, in order to adapt itself to the current market demand.

In addition, as a preventive measure and following the recommendations of public authorities, employees, whose activities are compatible, are already working in home office.

Usiminas reiterates that it continues to constantly evaluate the impacts on its operations and will keep the market duly informed about future developments, in accordance with the applicable regulation.

Belo Horizonte, March 24th, 2020.

Alberto Ono

Vice-President of Finances and Investor Relations Officer

