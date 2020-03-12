Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Notice to the Market - Approval of indication for the ... position of the Company's Corporate Planning Vice President Officer

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte, MG P 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF: 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE: 313.000.1360-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or the "Company"), hereby informs that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, was unanimously approved, the indication made by NSC Group of Mr. Yoshiaki Shimada for the position of the Company's Corporate Planning Vice President Officer. Such indication has the sole purpose of initiating the procedures for obtaining the visa of Mr. Yoshiaki Shimada, being his election and investiture conditioned to a future decision of the Board of Directors and the fulfillment of the legal requirements, among them the regularization of the situation of Mr. Yoshiaki Shimada for work in the country.

The Board of Directors also unanimously approved that, due to the resignation presented by Mr. Takahiro Mori to the position of Corporate Planning Vice President Officer, the mentioned position will be temporarily accumulated by Mr. Alberto Akikazu Ono (Finance and Investor Relations Vice President Officer), until Mr. Yoshiaki Shimada is elected and takes office.

Belo Horizonte, March 12th, 2020.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

