Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Notice to the Market - Postponement of the refurbishment ... of the Blast Furnace 3 (“AF3”) of the Ipatinga - MG Mill

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS hereby informs, in complementation to the Notice to the Market dated of 05.27.2019, that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the postponement, for 12 (twelve) months, of the refurbishment of the Blast Furnace 3 ("AF3") of the Ipatinga - MG Mill. Thus, the AF3 will continue to operate normally until mid-2022,when the reform will take effect.

Belo Horizonte, November 28th, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Vice-President of Finances and Investor Relations Officer

