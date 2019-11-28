Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Notice to the Market - Postponement of the refurbishment ... of the Blast Furnace 3 (“AF3”) of the Ipatinga - MG Mill

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899
(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)
USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS
CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05
NIRE 313.000.1360-0
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS hereby informs, in complementation to the Notice to the Market dated of 05.27.2019, that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the postponement, for 12 (twelve) months, of the refurbishment of the Blast Furnace 3 ("AF3") of the Ipatinga - MG Mill. Thus, the AF3 will continue to operate normally until mid-2022,when the reform will take effect.
Belo Horizonte, November 28th, 2019.
Alberto Ono
Vice-President of Finances and Investor Relations Officer
