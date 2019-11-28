Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas    USIM5   BRUSIMACNPA6

USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A.

(USIM5)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Notice to the Market - Postponement of the refurbishment ... of the Blast Furnace 3 (“AF3”) of the Ipatinga - MG Mill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:58pm EST

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899

www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS hereby informs, in complementation to the Notice to the Market dated of 05.27.2019, that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the postponement, for 12 (twelve) months, of the refurbishment of the Blast Furnace 3 ("AF3") of the Ipatinga - MG Mill. Thus, the AF3 will continue to operate normally until mid-2022,when the reform will take effect.

Belo Horizonte, November 28th, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Vice-President of Finances and Investor Relations Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 21:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
04:58pUSINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Postponement of th..
PU
10/10USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Clarification on A..
PU
09/20USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Fact - 7th issuance of simple de..
PU
09/18USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Clarification on the news published by th..
PU
07/29USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Request of clarifi..
PU
07/26USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/26USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Half-year results
CO
07/18USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Settlement of the ..
PU
07/11USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Debts Renegotiation
PU
07/04USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 847 M
EBIT 2019 975 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Debt 2019 3 532 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 40,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 10 792 M
Chart USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS
Duration : Period :
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,53  BRL
Last Close Price 8,43  BRL
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sérgio Leite de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Ruy Roberto Hirschheimer Chairman
Alberto Akikazu Ono Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Kohei Kimura Vice President-Technology & Quality
Rita Rebelo Horta de Assis Fonseca Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS-8.13%2 531
ARCELORMITTAL-13.61%17 438
NUCOR8.86%17 101
POSCO--.--%15 861
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-12.87%13 584
THYSSENKRUPP AG-23.43%7 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group