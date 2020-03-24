Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas    USIM5   BRUSIMACNPA6

USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A.

(USIM5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Settlement PB1 Supplementary Pension Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

MATERIAL FACT

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the judge of the 3rd Civil Court of Belo Horizonte/MG ratified the Settlement ("Settlement") executed in order to allow the dismissal of the lawsuit No 5092301-05.2019.8.13.0024, filed on 06.27.2019 by the Company against Previdência Usiminas, with the purpose, among others, of obtaining (a) relief to exempt Usiminas from continuing to promote the payment of monthly installments of the deficit amortization program of the PB1 Supplementary Pension Plan ("PB1 Plan"), under the terms of a private instrument executed by the Company and by Previdência Usiminas on 06.12.2001 ("2001 Agreement"); as well as (b) judgment ordering the return, by Previdência Usiminas, of the amount overpaid by Usiminas under such instrument.

The Settlement provides, among other obligations, that the current actuarial profits of the PB1 Plan determined in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 fiscal years, in the amount of R$716,506,101.86 (seven hundred and sixteen million, five hundred and six thousand, one hundred and one reais and eighty-six cents), shall be used as follows: (i) full payment of the remaining balance of the 2001 Agreement, in the amount of R$ 322,573,551.05 (three hundred and twenty-two million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand, five hundred and fifty-one reais and five cents), based on the position of 06.30.2019; and (ii) return to Usiminas of the remaining amount of R$393,932,550.81 (three hundred and ninety-three million, nine hundred and thirty-two thousand, five hundred and fifty reais and eighty-one cents), in one single installment, to be paid within thirty (30) days as from the ratification of the Settlement, since there were overpaid installments related to the 2001 Agreement by Usiminas in view of the delay in its renegotiation.

The Settlement also provides for the replacement of the 2001 Agreement by an instrument, by means of which Usiminas undertakes the obligation of making extraordinary contributions for equalization of deficits that may be determined in PB1 Plan, for as long as payments of benefits to its participants and assisted persons are due, until full compliance with the obligations of the PB1 Plan.

Belo Horizonte, March 24h, 2020.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 22:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
06:43pUSINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Settlement PB1 Supplementary Pension Plan
PU
03/20USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Possible economic and financial impacts a..
PU
03/12USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Approval of indica..
PU
02/18USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Clarification note - Appointment of membe..
PU
02/17USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Appointment of members to compose the Boa..
PU
02/14USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Fact - Projections of investment..
PU
2019Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
RE
2019Brazil in touch with U.S. officials on surprise steel, aluminum tariffs - sou..
RE
2019Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina
RE
2019Brazil's Bolsonaro says confident Trump will listen to tariff concerns
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 15 526 M
EBIT 2020 1 222 M
Net income 2020 664 M
Debt 2020 3 520 M
Yield 2020 2,43%
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 5 386 M
Chart USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS
Duration : Period :
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,81  BRL
Last Close Price 4,02  BRL
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sérgio Leite de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Ruy Roberto Hirschheimer Chairman
Alberto Akikazu Ono Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Kohei Kimura Vice President-Technology & Quality
Rita Rebelo Horta de Assis Fonseca Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS-54.57%1 004
NUCOR-49.50%9 220
POSCO3.56%8 762
ARCELORMITTAL-53.95%7 829
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.14%7 498
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%4 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group