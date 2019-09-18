Log in
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Clarification on the news published by the press

0
09/18/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

www.usiminas.com

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

MATERIAL FACT

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company") hereby, in view of the article published on 09.18.2019 on the website of the Diário do Aço newspaper, with statements of Mr. Luiz Carlos Miranda, employees' representative on the Company's Board of Directors, regarding Usiminas' EBITDA in 2019, informs the following.

According to the mentioned article, Mr. Luiz Carlos Miranda would have stated that "we had a quarter that was not ideal. This year will not be good for the steel industry because of the market. Only in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) we should lose, compared to the previous year, more than R$ 1 billion. So, this is a red light, a concern for all of us".

Incidentally, Usiminas confirms the existence of internal documents that estimate a reduction of the EBITDA of the steel industry in 2019 around R$ 1 billion compared to the same indicator in the 2018 fiscal year.

Usiminas highlight, however, that the above estimate is a mere forecast, subject to various market factors and conditions that are beyond the Company's control, and may, therefore, differ from the numbers to be effectively recorded by the Company in 2019.

Belo Horizonte, September 18th, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 02:51:07 UTC
