Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais - Usiminas    USIM5   BRUSIMACNPA6

USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS - US

(USIM5)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Debts Renegotiation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

www.usiminas.com

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

MATERIAL FACT

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company"), in compliance with Article 157, fourth paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, as of December 15th, 1976, as amended, and CVM Instruction No. 358, as of January 3rd, 2002, as amended, and, also, in furtherance of the material fact disclosed on July 1st, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, as of the date hereof, the Company concluded the pricing of the notes to be issued by its wholly-ownedsubsidiary Usiminas International S.à r.l. in the international market ("Notes"), in the total amount of US$750,000,000.00 (seven hundred and fifty million United States dollars), with coupon (interest) at the rate of 5.875% p.a., at an issue price of 98.594% of the principal amount, with yield of 6.125% p.a. and maturity date of July 18th, 2026. The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on July 18th, 2019.

This Material Fact does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any purchase or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Notes may only be sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act or pursuant to another applicable exemption from registration.

The issuance was not and will not be registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission. The issuance was not made in Brazil.

Belo Horizonte, July 11, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 23:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
07:45pUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Debts Renegotiation
PU
07/04USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Fact - Debts Renegotiation
PU
06/27USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Interest on equity
PU
05/27USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Approval of investments
PU
05/16USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Execution of an amendment to the Amended ..
PU
04/24USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Fact - Projections of investment..
PU
03/11USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market
PU
01/15USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 129 M
EBIT 2019 1 356 M
Net income 2019 677 M
Debt 2019 3 673 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 12 559 M
Chart USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS - USIMINAS
Duration : Period :
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais - Usiminas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,7  BRL
Last Close Price 9,46  BRL
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sérgio Leite de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Ruy Roberto Hirschheimer Chairman
Alberto Akikazu Ono Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Kohei Kimura Vice President-Technology & Quality
Rita Rebelo Horta de Assis Fonseca Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS - USIMINAS4.66%3 387
ARCELORMITTAL-19.24%16 641
NUCOR4.56%16 510
POSCO--.--%16 268
NIPPON STEEL CORP-1.65%15 389
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO7.26%14 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About