Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Interest on equity

06/27/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

www.usiminas.com

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company") hereby informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the proposal of the Board of Officers to distribute to the shareholders, as Interest On Equity, pursuant to the Bylaws and of the law in force, the complementary net amount of R$11,455,090.86 (eleven million, four hundred and fifty-fivethousand, ninety Reais and eighty-sixcents) which corresponds to a gross amount of R$13,198,898.15 (thirteen million, one hundred and ninety-eightthousand, eight hundred and ninety-eightReais and fifteen cents), amount calculated considering the current shareholding position of the Company, that represents the gross value of R$0.010294125 per common share and of R$0.011323538 per preferred share. The Interest On Equity will be paid on July 15th, 2019 and refer to the complementation of the amount approved at the Annual Shareholders Meeting of 2019, regarding the results of the fiscal year of 2018. The payment of the Interest On Equity will use as basis the shareholding position at the end of the day of July 03rd, 2019, considering that, as of July 04th, 2019 (inclusive), the shares issued by the Company will be negotiated ex-InterestOn Equity.

The payment of the Interest on Equity will be made on the net amount, after deducting withholding income tax in accordance with the prevailing legislation, except in the case of shareholders who are exempt from this tax and who present documented proof of said status to the Company, care of the Investor Relations department.

Belo Horizonte, June 27th, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Vice-President of Finances and Investor Relations Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 21:19:05 UTC
