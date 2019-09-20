Log in
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Material Fact - 7th issuance of simple debentures

09/20/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

Usiminas Sede Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3.011

Engenho Nogueira 31310-260 Belo Horizonte, MG

T 55 31 3499-8000

F 55 31 3499-8899

www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ/ME 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

MATERIAL FACT

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company"), in compliance with Article 157, fourth paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, as of December 15th, 1976, as amended, and CVM Instruction No. 358, as of January 3rd, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the present date, its Board of Directors approved the seventh (7th) issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, unsecured type, in up 2 (two) series of the Company ("Debentures"), for public distribution with limited distribution efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 476/2009, in the total amount up to R$ 2.000.000.000 (two billion reais) ("Restricted Offer").

The proceeds obtained with the Restricted Offer shall be destinated to prepay the debts entered by Usiminas with Banco do Brasil S.A., Itaú Unibanco S.A., Banco Bradesco S.A. and entered with the debenture's holders of the 6th issuance of non-convertible simple and unsecured debentures, through a public offering with restricted efforts of the Company.

The conditions and terms of the Restricted Offer will be disclosed in the minutes of the Board of Directors meeting mentioned above, which will be published on the websites of CVM - Brazilian Securities Commission (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), as well as in the Company's website (ri.usiminas.com), under the applicable law.

Belo Horizonte, September 20th, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Finances and Investor Relations Vice President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 22:16:05 UTC
Consensus
