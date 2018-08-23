Log in
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Mineração Usiminas

08/23/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

Usiminas Belo Horizonte

Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011

31310-260 Belo Horizonte MG

T 55 31 3499-8000 F 55 31 3499-8899

www.usiminas.com

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

Publicly held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company") makes reference to the article published today by Valor Pro entitled "Usiminas put on sale shareholding in MUSA, sources say" (free translation), to clarify that the Company's management, in the exercise of its attributions, is evaluating alternatives for its shareholding in Mineração Usiminas S.A. ("MUSA"), which includes the possible total or partial selling of such shareholding, and has hired Banco BTG Pactual S.A. to advise the Company in this regard.

In this sense, Usiminas points out that, to date, there is no decision taken regarding any potential transaction involving its shareholding in MUSA.

The Company will keep its stockholders and the market duly informed in relation to any eventual decision that may be taken involving its shareholding in MUSA, and will disclose information as required by the Brazilian Corporate Law and the rules issued by CVM.

Belo Horizonte, August 23rd, 2018.

Alberto Ono

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
