Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Mineração Usiminas

MATERIAL FACT

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company") makes reference to the article published today by Valor Pro entitled "Usiminas put on sale shareholding in MUSA, sources say" (free translation), to clarify that the Company's management, in the exercise of its attributions, is evaluating alternatives for its shareholding in Mineração Usiminas S.A. ("MUSA"), which includes the possible total or partial selling of such shareholding, and has hired Banco BTG Pactual S.A. to advise the Company in this regard.

In this sense, Usiminas points out that, to date, there is no decision taken regarding any potential transaction involving its shareholding in MUSA.

The Company will keep its stockholders and the market duly informed in relation to any eventual decision that may be taken involving its shareholding in MUSA, and will disclose information as required by the Brazilian Corporate Law and the rules issued by CVM.

Belo Horizonte, August 23rd, 2018.

Alberto Ono

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations