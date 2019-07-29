Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Notice to the Market - Request of clarification on ... the news given by the media

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company"), in view of the article published today by the newspaper Valor Econômico under the title "Weak economy makes Usiminas postpone investment decision", hereby reiterates the clarifications contained in the Notice to the Market dated 04.25.2019 in the sense that: (i) the project of eventual extension of its line of galvanized steels in the Plant of Ipatinga is still in the phase of preliminary studies, there being no definition as to if and when such project will be submitted for deliberation by the Company's Board of Directors; and (ii) its management, in the exercise of its duties, continues to evaluate alternatives for its equity interest in Mineração Usiminas S.A. - MUSA, not having any additional information to be disclosed in this respect.

Belo Horizonte, July 29th, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

