Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais - Usiminas    USIM5   BRUSIMACNPA6

USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS - US

(USIM5)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Notice to the Market - Settlement of the notes offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on July 1st, 2019 and July 11th, 2019, that it was concluded, as of the date hereof, the settlement of the notes offering ("Notes"), in the total amount of US$750,000,000.00 (seven hundred and fifty million United States dollars) with coupon (interest) at the rate of 5.875% p.a., at an issue price of 98.594% of the principal amount, with yield of 6.125% p.a. and maturity date of July 18th, 2026.

The Notes were issued through its wholly-owned subsidiary Usiminas International S.à.r.l. and offered in the international market only to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. person outside the United States, in compliance with Regulation S.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any purchase or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Notes may only be sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act or pursuant to another applicable exemption from registration.

The issuance was not and will not be registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission. The issuance was not made in Brazil.

Belo Horizonte, July 18, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 21:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
05:35pUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market - Settlement of the ..
PU
07/11USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Debts Renegotiation
PU
07/04USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Fact - Debts Renegotiation
PU
06/27USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Interest on equity
PU
05/27USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Approval of investments
PU
05/16USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Execution of an amendment to the Amended ..
PU
04/24USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Fact - Projections of investment..
PU
03/11USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to the Market
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 126 M
EBIT 2019 1 357 M
Net income 2019 678 M
Debt 2019 3 669 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 12 539 M
Chart USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS - USIMINAS
Duration : Period :
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais - Usiminas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,68  BRL
Last Close Price 9,38  BRL
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sérgio Leite de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Ruy Roberto Hirschheimer Chairman
Alberto Akikazu Ono Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Kohei Kimura Vice President-Technology & Quality
Rita Rebelo Horta de Assis Fonseca Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS - USIMINAS1.95%3 334
ARCELORMITTAL-16.79%17 105
NUCOR7.24%16 672
POSCO--.--%16 016
NIPPON STEEL CORP-2.21%15 424
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO8.22%14 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About