Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Usiminas : Notice to the Market - Settlement of the notes offering

Usiminas Belo Horizonte Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011 31310-260Belo Horizonte MG T 55 31 3499-8000F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on July 1st, 2019 and July 11th, 2019, that it was concluded, as of the date hereof, the settlement of the notes offering ("Notes"), in the total amount of US$750,000,000.00 (seven hundred and fifty million United States dollars) with coupon (interest) at the rate of 5.875% p.a., at an issue price of 98.594% of the principal amount, with yield of 6.125% p.a. and maturity date of July 18th, 2026.

The Notes were issued through its wholly-owned subsidiary Usiminas International S.à.r.l. and offered in the international market only to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. person outside the United States, in compliance with Regulation S.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any purchase or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, the Notes may only be sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act or pursuant to another applicable exemption from registration.

The issuance was not and will not be registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission. The issuance was not made in Brazil.

Belo Horizonte, July 18, 2019.

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública