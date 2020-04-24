Log in
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft    HVB   DE0008250002

ÜSTRA HANNOVERSCHE VERKEHRSBETRIEBE AKTI

(HVB)
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/24/2020 | 10:15am EDT

ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2020 / 16:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2020
Address: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2020
Address: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hohen Ufer 6
30159 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.uestra.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1029735  24.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
