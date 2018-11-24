Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG (OSP2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

USU Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2018 | 04:05pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2018 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.2 EUR 18018.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.2 EUR 18018.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-11-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


24.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

46709  24.11.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USU SOFTWARE AG
04:05pUSU SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/22USU SOFTWARE : announces figures for third quarter and first nine months of 2018
EQ
11/19USU SOFTWARE AG : quaterly earnings release
11/14USU SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
10/18USU SOFTWARE : fulfills the requirements for information security in the automot..
EQ
08/30USU SOFTWARE : reports half-year figures for 2018
EQ
08/27USU SOFTWARE AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/16USU SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
06/29USU SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21USU SOFTWARE AG : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 93,7 M
EBIT 2018 6,29 M
Net income 2018 4,60 M
Finance 2018 15,3 M
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 40,91
P/E ratio 2019 20,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 189 M
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,9 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guenter Daiss Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerick Head-Corporate Communications & Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-31.28%219
ORACLE CORPORATION3.00%193 865
SAP-4.39%128 634
INTUIT25.74%54 694
SERVICENOW INC22.05%30 676
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.20.87%14 729
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.