USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

USU Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
05/27/2019 | 03:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2019 / 09:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Oberschmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.15 EUR 84900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.15 EUR 84900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


27.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51391  27.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 98,3 M
EBIT 2019 6,29 M
Net income 2019 6,83 M
Finance 2019 13,2 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 21,62
P/E ratio 2020 16,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 148 M
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,6 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerick Head-Corporate Communications & Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-10.79%166
ORACLE CORPORATION16.88%180 350
SAP30.70%156 360
INTUIT30.80%66 706
SERVICENOW INC51.05%49 895
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.37.65%18 972
