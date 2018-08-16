DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.08.2018 / 10:00

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2018 German: http://www.usu.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.usu.de/en/investors/financial-reports/

