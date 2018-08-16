USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08/16/2018 | 10:05am CEST
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2018
German: http://www.usu.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.usu.de/en/investors/financial-reports/
