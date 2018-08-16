Log in
USU SOFTWARE AG (OSP2)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/16 10:30:00 am
21.75 EUR   +0.23%
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/16/2018 | 10:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.08.2018 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2018 German: http://www.usu.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.usu.de/en/investors/financial-reports/


16.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714583  16.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
