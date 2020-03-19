Log in
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2020 / 18:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.usu.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.usu.com/en/investors/financial-reports

19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1002465  19.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1002465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
