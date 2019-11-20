Log in
USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
USU Software AG: USU adjusts forecast

11/20/2019 | 04:45pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
USU Software AG: USU adjusts forecast

20-Nov-2019 / 22:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to the latest projection for the current fiscal year, the USU Group expects earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for the effects of acquisitions (adjusted EBIT) within the corridor of EUR 5 to 8 million, with revenue of EUR 93 to 95 million.

The new forecast is primarily due to the significantly higher-than-anticipated share of SaaS contracts for new customers starting in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is in addition to the restrained development of the French market as well as gaps in utilization in the service segment.

With regard to medium-term planning, the Management Board now expects average organic sales growth of 10%. Based on the adjusted EBIT, the operating margin is thereby expected to increase to 13-15% over the next 4 years.


Contact:
USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: f.sorge@usu-software.de

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de

20-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 918231

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

918231  20-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
