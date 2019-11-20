DGAP-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning

USU Software AG: USU adjusts forecast



20-Nov-2019 / 22:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

According to the latest projection for the current fiscal year, the USU Group expects earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for the effects of acquisitions (adjusted EBIT) within the corridor of EUR 5 to 8 million, with revenue of EUR 93 to 95 million.



The new forecast is primarily due to the significantly higher-than-anticipated share of SaaS contracts for new customers starting in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is in addition to the restrained development of the French market as well as gaps in utilization in the service segment.



With regard to medium-term planning, the Management Board now expects average organic sales growth of 10%. Based on the adjusted EBIT, the operating margin is thereby expected to increase to 13-15% over the next 4 years.





