USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
USU Software : Aspera Named in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services

08/12/2020

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aspera Named in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services

12.08.2020 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aspera is proud to be recognized by Gartner for completeness of vision and ability to execute


Aspera, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, and part of the USU Group, is the only Software Asset Management (SAM) provider named in both the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services and the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Tools for SmartTrack.

We believe this inclusion shows that a tailored, full-partner approach to services and tools can bring the best business value to a company.

Aspera is pleased to offer the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services for a limited time. Download a complimentary copy of the report.

SAM managed services from Aspera are designed around each customer's needs and offered at three levels of engagement.

- Baseline Compliance Position. This fast approach to license compliance is a point-in-time assessment of a vendor's baseline position. The "Rapid Vendor Analysis" is a solid snapshot for vendor negotiation or a true-up that's pending.

- Effective License Positions. With ELP services, Aspera can ensure a clear picture of a company's software entitlements vs. deployments and usage, for a position of strength from an audit and contract renewal perspective.

- License Management as a Service. This full-partner approach unites Aspera tools and services into one customizable solution. Aspera manages a company's SAM program with "LaaS" as an extension of their team.

"Vendor is proactive and always ready to support. Vendor proposes suitable solutions and guides the design and implementation process end-to-end."

????? Gartner Peer Insights
-Aspera SAM Managed Services customer

"My team looks at our role as a trusted advisor to every customer. We enter into an ongoing partnership with you that can range from out-tasking essential daily processes to running your long-term operations," said Lawrence Dempsey, Director of Professional Services at Aspera.


Gartner Disclaimers
Sources: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, Stephen White, Rob Schafer, 4 August, 2020. Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools, Ryan Stefani, 20 July 2020.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aspera
At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Contact
Aspera Technologies Inc.
Nicole Panas
Marketing Director
Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com


12.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1116023

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1116023  12.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
