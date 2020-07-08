Log in
USU Software : Aspera earns SAP LICENSE MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION from ITAM REVIEW

07/08/2020 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aspera earns SAP LICENSE MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION from ITAM REVIEW

08.07.2020 / 10:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LicenseControl for SAP(R) receives independent verification of its SAP license management features

Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, today announced that it has received the ITAM Review's SAP License Management Certification for its solution LicenseControl for SAP(R) Software.

ITAM Review's SAP License Management Certification is an independent verification that helps SAM professionals identify SAP license management tools. It provides SAP customers with the confidence that a certified solution has the features necessary to manage SAP licenses and has been endorsed by trusted professional references, including ITAM Review analysts and customers who use the tools in live environments.

LicenseControl for SAP(R) ensure that customers pay for the licenses they need with features for automating compliance and license optimization with a single view of usage across all systems. The smooth import of data, its optimization, determination, and named user writeback and be scheduled and set against Aspera's master ruleset. The solution creates an averaged 10% in savings for customers.

"Aspera LicenseControl for SAP(R) exceeds the requirements of The ITAM Review SAP License Management Standard v2.0," AJ Witt, ITAM industry analyst at the ITAM Review. "Customer references verified features work in live environment as promised. We therefore certify Aspera LicenseControl for SAP(R) for SAP License Management."

"We are delighted to receive this independent certification from the ITAM Review for Aspera's solution. SAP is considered business critical for many organizations, so effective management of its usage is essential to avoid unplanned expenditure," said Myrja Schumacher, Product Manager for LicenseControl for SAP(R).

To meet the ITAM Review's standard for LicenseControl for SAP(R) had to meet the rigorous assessment criteria, including:

- Identifying and removing inactive and duplicate SAP named users

- Assigning correct user type against active usage and authorizations

- Ongoing monitoring and optimization of SAP licensing

- Identifying and managing indirect and Digital Access to SAP software

- Managing S/4HANA use type licenses, on-premises and in the cloud

"This certification is not only a validation of LicenseControl's license management and optimization features, but also demonstrates that Aspera can deliver impeccable SAP license management services with a powerful tool," Myra Schumacher added.


About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.


Contact

Aspera Technologies Inc.
Nicole Panas
Marketing Director
Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com


08.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1088801

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1088801  08.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1088801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
