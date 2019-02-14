USU Software : Aspera is recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results

Aspera is recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools



14.02.2019 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aspera is recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools



The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

Boston, MA. 2/14/2019 - Aspera, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, is excited to share that they were named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools.

Gartner defines Software Asset Management Tools as tools [that] automate many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending.

"We're honored to be named a January 2019 Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management Tools. Customer-first is one of our core values. Aspera is committed to providing world class SAM solutions and services that support an outstanding customer experience", said Olaf Diehl, Business Unit Manager of Product Management & Marketing.



"We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers, and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."



Read more Aspera customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



For more information, please visit www.aspera.com





Contact:

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909

E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de



USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Spitalhof

D-71696 Möglingen

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108

E-Mail: f.sorge@usu-software.de