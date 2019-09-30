Log in
USU Software : Aspera wins 6-figure deal with Health Insurance Leader for Software Asset Management

09/30/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Aspera wins 6-figure deal with Health Insurance Leader for Software Asset Management

30.09.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aspera selected to help control the complexity and cost of licensing for servers and virtualization

BOSTON, MA - September 30, 2019 - Aspera, the leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that an American health insurance company (The "customer") has signed an agreement to use Aspera's full range of license management products and services.

Experience in handing data center licensing for major software vendors including IBM, Microsoft and Oracle was the key driver for choosing Aspera. The health insurance provider serves over 1.6 million customers, and required a partner to provide an enterprise-ready SAM solution.

Following a competitive evaluation process and robust proof-of-concept, Aspera's software license management and license optimization tools were selected as the best technical solution to meet the customer's complex needs.

"Health insurance providers are among the most compliant industries due to the nature of their business. We're proud that Aspera's enterprise solutions continue to meet the unique needs of the world's most influential companies," stated Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President.

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada, and Europe, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio provides insights into all major software vendors and SaaS applications. Aspera solutions support companies throughout their SAM journey, providing active control of license costs, cloud transition, and data center optimization.

 

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.


Contact

Nicole Panas
Marketing Director
Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440
E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de


30.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 881829

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881829  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 99,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,99 M
Net income 2019 4,51 M
Finance 2019 11,6 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 44,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 198 M
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,33  €
Last Close Price 18,60  €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Böhler Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG19.37%217
ORACLE CORPORATION19.80%177 551
INTUIT33.70%68 449
SERVICENOW INC40.56%46 914
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.06%20 999
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC68.56%11 899
