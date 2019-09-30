USU Software : Aspera wins 6-figure deal with Health Insurance Leader for Software Asset Management

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Aspera wins 6-figure deal with Health Insurance Leader for Software Asset Management



30.09.2019 / 09:00

Aspera selected to help control the complexity and cost of licensing for servers and virtualization

BOSTON, MA - September 30, 2019 - Aspera, the leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that an American health insurance company (The "customer") has signed an agreement to use Aspera's full range of license management products and services.

Experience in handing data center licensing for major software vendors including IBM, Microsoft and Oracle was the key driver for choosing Aspera. The health insurance provider serves over 1.6 million customers, and required a partner to provide an enterprise-ready SAM solution.

Following a competitive evaluation process and robust proof-of-concept, Aspera's software license management and license optimization tools were selected as the best technical solution to meet the customer's complex needs.

"Health insurance providers are among the most compliant industries due to the nature of their business. We're proud that Aspera's enterprise solutions continue to meet the unique needs of the world's most influential companies," stated Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President.

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada, and Europe, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio provides insights into all major software vendors and SaaS applications. Aspera solutions support companies throughout their SAM journey, providing active control of license costs, cloud transition, and data center optimization.

About Aspera



At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.



Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.



Contact



Nicole Panas

Marketing Director

Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com



USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440

E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de