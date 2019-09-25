USU Software : German airline and Swedish car manufacturer recognized for strategic software asset management project

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

German airline and Swedish car manufacturer recognized for strategic software asset management project



25.09.2019 / 10:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lufthansa and Volvo use Aspera technologies to optimize their software license usage and software audit quality



Aachen/Berlin, Germany, September 25. 2019 - The Lufthansa Group and Volvo Car Group have both been recognized for their outstanding achievements in implementing company-wide software asset and license management strategies. As part of a festive gala event, the we.CONECT group presented both companies with the renowned SAMS award for "Overall SAM Project".



Lufthansa's primary Software Asset Management objectives were to gain an overview and significantly improve the quality of license data in short order. The project met with a number of specific challenges: complex dependencies, inconsistencies in the data, and more than 40 different data sources. Aspera's expertise and tools made it possible to select the most cost-effective licenses and achieve the optimal license usage within Lufthansa's diverse infrastructure.

At Volvo, the aim of the project was audit readiness. To reduce considerable audit expenses and negotiate with software manufacturers on a level playing field, a Software Asset Management system, processes, and a SAM team were established. Using high-quality data as the foundation, the project team worked with support from Aspera to carry the complex strategic project to completion. Today with the support of dedicated license managers, Volvo has continuous access to up-to-date and detailed licensing information for all major vendors. As a result, IBM has offered Volvo the opportunity to become the first Northern European customer to participate in IBM's ASP (Authorized SAM Partner) program. Volvo was also thrilled to receive a special jury prize along with first place in the "Overall SAM Project" category.

Aspera extends its heartfelt congratulations to the communications provider Vodafone which was also recognized.

"We are thrilled to hear that our customers are receiving these distinctions. This reflects the exceptional implementation of complex, strategic ideas in the area of software license management," says Olaf Diehl, Director of Product Management & Marketing at Aspera GmbH.



About Aspera



Aspera makes complex license management easier. For about two decades, we have been supporting hundreds of organizations-including 15 of the 30 largest DAX (German stock index) companies-in assessing the costs and risks of their IT landscapes. The software asset management solutions cover all the major manufacturers, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP, while also handling desktop, server, cloud-based and mobile applications. Aspera is home to the industry's largest in-house team of experts. We deliver strategies for data acquisition, simple system integration and a cost-effective way to buy, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG, a group listed in the Prime Standard segment of the German stock exchange (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28).



Please visit www.aspera.com for more information.



Contact



USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas GerickTel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.deUSU Software AGInvestor RelationsFalk SorgeSpitalhofD-71696 MöglingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108E-Mail: f.sorge@usu-software.de