Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

USU Software : German airline and Swedish car manufacturer recognized for strategic software asset management project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
German airline and Swedish car manufacturer recognized for strategic software asset management project

25.09.2019 / 10:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lufthansa and Volvo use Aspera technologies to optimize their software license usage and software audit quality

Aachen/Berlin, Germany, September 25. 2019 - The Lufthansa Group and Volvo Car Group have both been recognized for their outstanding achievements in implementing company-wide software asset and license management strategies. As part of a festive gala event, the we.CONECT group presented both companies with the renowned SAMS award for "Overall SAM Project".

Lufthansa's primary Software Asset Management objectives were to gain an overview and significantly improve the quality of license data in short order. The project met with a number of specific challenges: complex dependencies, inconsistencies in the data, and more than 40 different data sources. Aspera's expertise and tools made it possible to select the most cost-effective licenses and achieve the optimal license usage within Lufthansa's diverse infrastructure.

At Volvo, the aim of the project was audit readiness. To reduce considerable audit expenses and negotiate with software manufacturers on a level playing field, a Software Asset Management system, processes, and a SAM team were established. Using high-quality data as the foundation, the project team worked with support from Aspera to carry the complex strategic project to completion. Today with the support of dedicated license managers, Volvo has continuous access to up-to-date and detailed licensing information for all major vendors. As a result, IBM has offered Volvo the opportunity to become the first Northern European customer to participate in IBM's ASP (Authorized SAM Partner) program. Volvo was also thrilled to receive a special jury prize along with first place in the "Overall SAM Project" category.

Aspera extends its heartfelt congratulations to the communications provider Vodafone which was also recognized.

"We are thrilled to hear that our customers are receiving these distinctions. This reflects the exceptional implementation of complex, strategic ideas in the area of software license management," says Olaf Diehl, Director of Product Management & Marketing at Aspera GmbH.


About Aspera

Aspera makes complex license management easier. For about two decades, we have been supporting hundreds of organizations-including 15 of the 30 largest DAX (German stock index) companies-in assessing the costs and risks of their IT landscapes. The software asset management solutions cover all the major manufacturers, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP, while also handling desktop, server, cloud-based and mobile applications. Aspera is home to the industry's largest in-house team of experts. We deliver strategies for data acquisition, simple system integration and a cost-effective way to buy, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG, a group listed in the Prime Standard segment of the German stock exchange (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28).

Please visit www.aspera.com for more information.


Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: f.sorge@usu-software.de

25.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 879511

 
End of News DGAP News Service

879511  25.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=879511&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USU SOFTWARE AG
04:15aUSU SOFTWARE : German airline and Swedish car manufacturer recognized for strate..
EQ
09/12USU SOFTWARE : Leading Silicon Valley Social Networking Company chooses Aspera f..
EQ
09/11USU SOFTWARE : wins major IT financial management contract
EQ
09/10USU SOFTWARE : Aspera's Cloud Solution Prevents Cost Overruns and Optimizes SaaS..
EQ
08/29USU SOFTWARE AG : Good Performance Thanks to Upturn in International Business
EQ
08/22USU SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
07/31USU SOFTWARE : Unymira Announces next Major Release of its Knowledge Management ..
EQ
07/17USU SOFTWARE : Annual Report wins Platinum and Gold Award
EQ
07/03USU SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27USU SOFTWARE AG : Global Internet Infrastructure Leader chooses Aspera solutions..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 99,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,99 M
Net income 2019 4,51 M
Finance 2019 11,6 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 45,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 198 M
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,33  €
Last Close Price 19,00  €
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Böhler Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG19.37%218
ORACLE CORPORATION0.00%177 636
SAP AG24.68%141 915
INTUIT34.54%69 960
SERVICENOW INC44.62%50 052
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.16%20 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group