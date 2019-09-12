Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

USU Software : Leading Silicon Valley Social Networking Company chooses Aspera for Asset Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Leading Silicon Valley Social Networking Company chooses Aspera for Asset Management

12.09.2019 / 09:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aspera wins seven-figure deal to manage and optimize enterprise software and hardware lifecycle for global company

BOSTON, MA - September 12, 2019 - Aspera, the leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that a global social networking company (The "Customer") has signed a seven-figure agreement to use Aspera license management services and the Aspera SmartTrack license management platform.

The Customer required a transparent view into the value of his enterprise software estate, and a partner to provide a SAM solution that automates compliance of its major software vendors. This was a top-down initiative with C-level support.

Aspera's license management and optimization tools were chosen for their scalability and connectivity to the cloud. These solutions deliver best practices for globally optimizing software and managing hardware lifecycles in data centers and desktops, both on-premises and running on Azure.

"This agreement was ultimately won because of the valued relationship and level of trust in Aspera," said Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "We look forward to providing value by delivering powerful SAM solutions."

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio gives insights into all major software vendors and SaaS applications, and the in-house service team supports companies throughout their SAM journey for costs, cloud, and data center.

 

About Aspera
At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

 

Contact
Nicole Panas
Marketing Director
Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de


12.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 872439

 
End of News DGAP News Service

872439  12.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=872439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USU SOFTWARE AG
03:20aUSU SOFTWARE : Leading Silicon Valley Social Networking Company chooses Aspera f..
EQ
09/11USU SOFTWARE : wins major IT financial management contract
EQ
09/10USU SOFTWARE : Aspera's Cloud Solution Prevents Cost Overruns and Optimizes SaaS..
EQ
08/29USU SOFTWARE AG : Good Performance Thanks to Upturn in International Business
EQ
08/22USU SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
07/31USU SOFTWARE : Unymira Announces next Major Release of its Knowledge Management ..
EQ
07/17USU SOFTWARE : Annual Report wins Platinum and Gold Award
EQ
07/03USU SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27USU SOFTWARE AG : Global Internet Infrastructure Leader chooses Aspera solutions..
EQ
06/11USU SOFTWARE : French pharma group signs with Aspera for SAM managed services
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 99,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,99 M
Net income 2019 4,51 M
Finance 2019 11,6 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 41,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
Capitalization 195 M
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,33  €
Last Close Price 17,25  €
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerick Head-Corporate Communications & Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG17.46%214
ORACLE CORPORATION22.86%185 038
SAP AG25.55%144 277
INTUIT35.19%69 585
SERVICENOW INC42.47%47 462
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.26%20 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group