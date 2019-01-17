Log in
USU Software : Unymira recognized again as Top 10 Provider for Knowledge Management Solutions

01/17/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Unymira recognized again as Top 10 Provider for Knowledge Management Solutions

17.01.2019 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FREMONT, CA, USA - Möglingen, Germany, January 17, 2019.

Unymira, a business unit of USU, has once again been recognized for its intelligent and innovative knowledge management solutions. Following a comprehensive evaluation and review of knowledge management technologies, Unymira has been ranked among the top 10 most promising global providers.

Unymira specializes in knowledge-based solutions for customer-service automation. Its active Knowledge Center software links together all communication channels, support systems and workflows in a single unified platform. Customer self-service systems and chatbots are further innovative options which can be integrated to support customer-centered organizations while increasing automation and quality assurance. In addition to providing a better customer experience, key performance metrics such as first contact resolution rate and average handling time can be improved significantly.

"We are pleased to announce Unymira in our annual ranking of TOP 10 Knowledge Management Solution Providers," said Jeevan George, editor-in-chief of CIOReview. "Unymira's holistic approach is a particularly strong factor in its success improving the customer journey."

Within a short time of entering the American market, the company acquired several major customers including the Colony Brands retail group, Columbia Sportswear and home fitness equipment maker Nautilus.

"We are very proud and happy about the renewed award by CIOReview. It shows that we are on the right track with our products and services and meet the needs of both our customers and the market", says Sven Kolb, Managing Director of Unymira.

This press release is also available at https://www.unymira.com/en/ and https://www.usu.de/en/



USU GmbH

Founded in 1977, USU GmbH is one of the biggest European providers of IT and Knowledge Management Software. Market leaders from every sector of the international economy create transparency with USU applications, while also increasing flexibility, decreasing risks and cutting costs.

With intelligent solutions and expertise in digital interaction, Unymira is a prime mover in the digitization of business processes. Standard software and consulting services help to automate service processes and actively provide knowledge for all communication channels and customer contact points in sales, marketing, and customer service. The customer-first portfolio in this area is complemented by customized applications, portal and CMS solutions, UX design and social media management.

USU GmbH is a subsidiary of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX) in Frankfurt. For further information, please go to: https://www.usu.de/en/

 

Contact


USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 300
E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: f.sorge@usu-software.de


17.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766995  17.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766995&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
