UT : Financial Results FY3/2021 First Quarter

08/05/2020 | 03:22am EDT

UT Group

Press Release

August 5, 2020 UT Group Co., Ltd.

(Code number: 2146)

Consolidated Financial Results of the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Ending March 31, 2021

UT Group Reports Net Sales of 25.8 Billion Yen, an Increase of 0.4% Y-o-y

and Operating Profit of 1.8 Billion Yen, an Increase of 4.8% Y-o-y

Increased both sales and profit by minimizing the impact from some clients' suspended

operations associated with the spread of the COVID-19

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020 Ending March 31, 2021 (FY3/2021), UT Group recorded net sales of 25.8 billion yen (up 0.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), EBITDA of 1.9 billion yen (up 7.8%), operating profit of 1.7 billion yen (up 6.4%), profit attributable to owners of the parent of 1.1 billion yen (up 282.1%) and EPS of 28.64 yen (up 281.9%). The number of technical employees at the end of the first quarter totaled 21,090 (up 2.2%).

Due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the resultant infection prevention measures taken by the government, UT Group's automotive-related sector experienced a rise in the clients' temporary suspension of operations and reduction in demand for dispatched workers, mainly due to disruption of supply chains and weaker demand for automobiles. This had the most significant impact on UT Group's mainstay Manufacturing Business, which recorded a decline in sales and profit. On the other hand,

Major indicators

Net sales

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

Y-O-Y

Net sales

25,731

25,829

0.4%

25,731

25,829

23,722

EBITDA

1,795

1,935

7.8%

Operating profit

1,657

1,763

6.4%

Net profit attributable to

302

1,156

282.1%

UT Group

EPS (Yen)

7.50

28.64

281.9%

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Number of technical

employees (Persons)

20,640

21,090

2.2%

EBITDA

(Million yen)

Number of technical

employees

[Persons]

0

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

2

21,090

19,868

20,640

0

1

0

1,794

1,795

1,935

0

7.6%

1

7.0%

7.5%

0

5

0

0

0

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Results by Sector

Manufacturing Business

Sales and EBITDA margin

000

EBITDA margin

Sales

000

17,688

18,165

000

8.4%

000

7.5%

000

0

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

(Million yen)

Quarterly results

Sales

EBITDA margin

10

18,165

15,463

18,035

17,454

8.0

6.2%

6.0

9.9%

9.7%

8.4%

4.0

2.0

FY3/2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY3/2020

(Million yen)

16,681

15,463

8.1%

6.2%

4Q

1Q

FY3/2021

The Manufacturing Business was greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19 and decreased sales y-o-y.Specifically, the automotive-related sector experienced a rise in some clients' temporary suspension of fatory

operations and reduction in demand for dispatched workers, mainly due to disruption of supply chains and weak er demand in automobiles. The automotive-related sector recorded a significant decrease in sales, a reversal from a year ago when demand was boosted prior to the consumption tax rate hike in October 2019 in Japan.

The semiconductors and electronic components sector was less affected by temporary suspension of operations but demand for personnel was stagnant.

Due to an uncertain outlook over the client factories' plans to increase workers, UT Group restrained hiring activi ties and reduced the number of technical employees.

Sales by sector

Semiconductors and electronic compnents sector

7,849

7,892

(Million yen)

7,712

7,292

7,265

Automotive-related sector

(Million yen)

6,478

6,142

5,706

5,557

3,933

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Housing-related sectors

(Million yen)

Other sectors

(Million yen)

585

640

570

528

499

3,765

3,309

3,415

3,394

3,261

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Solution Business

Sales and EBITDA margin

(Million yen)

000

Sales

EBITDA margin

000

000

5.8%

6.1%

5.2%

000

6,272

00

2,705

3,289

0

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Quarterly results

10

Sales

EBITDA margin

8.

3,289

3,501

3,520

6.

4.

5.2%

8.0%

9.6%

2.

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY3/2020

(Million yen)

6,272

3,613

6.1%

7.6%

4Q

1Q

FY3/2021

Some client factories that manufacture automotive components, construction machinery, and other products temporarily suspended operation due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to a rise in unit price, which corresponds to the same-labor,same-wage principle, three Toshiba Group companies became UT's consolidated subsidiaries in April, which significantly boosted sales and the

Engineering Business

Sales and EBITDA margin

(Million yen)

Sales

EBITDA margin

14.8%

Quarterly results

(Million yen)

Sales

EBITDA margin

9.7%

0

3,328

4,276

4,092

2.8%

0

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

4,276

4,370

4,122

4,160

4,092

2.8%

14.5%

14.8%

6.8%

6.4%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Demand for field engineers and equipment maintenance operators was solid mainly from clients in the manufacturing field. New hiring, however, was restrained following a business strategy review, resulting in a decline in sales and the number of technical employees.

Due to reorganization of operating companies, the design and manufacturing engineer sector is collaborat ing with Manufacturing Business and enhancing capability to make proposals for business of field engi neers and equipment maintenance, mainly to clients in the manufacturing industry.

The software development engineer sector posted a decline in sales due to a sale of an operating company.

Operating margin improved significantly, contributed by improvement in operating efficiency, driven by the reorganization of operating companies and improvement in operating rate, following a review of a support and placement system for new hires.

Outlook

From the second quarter of FY3/2021, production in the automotive-related sector is recovering, despite mixed conditions by clients. In the semiconductors and electronic components sector, UT Group anticipates an increase in production of the next-generation wireless communication standard 5G-related products, such as semiconductor production equipment, which have not been installed due to delay forced by the COVID-19 prevention measures.

In the meantime, the global economic outlook remains uncertain as the spread of COVID-19 continues worldwide with no sign of being contained and the deteriorating U.S.-China relationship is affecting even Europe as an international security risk. In Japan, the COVID-19 cases are re-emerging and its impact on the economic activities needs to be continually monitored. UT Group will continue to make utmost efforts in maintaining employment and to be prepared to promptly respond to clients' needs for personnel.

Other financial result-related documents are available on UT Group's website.

https://www.ut-g.co.jp/ir/library/index.html

End

For inquiry Management Reformation Divisin

ir@ut-g.co.jp

Disclaimer

UT Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:21:10 UTC
