UT : Financial Results FY3/2021 First Quarter

UT Group Press Release

August 5, 2020 UT Group Co., Ltd.

(Code number: 2146)

Consolidated Financial Results of the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Ending March 31, 2021

UT Group Reports Net Sales of 25.8 Billion Yen, an Increase of 0.4% Y-o-y

and Operating Profit of 1.8 Billion Yen, an Increase of 4.8% Y-o-y

Increased both sales and profit by minimizing the impact from some clients' suspended

operations associated with the spread of the COVID-19

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020 Ending March 31, 2021 (FY3/2021), UT Group recorded net sales of 25.8 billion yen (up 0.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), EBITDA of 1.9 billion yen (up 7.8%), operating profit of 1.7 billion yen (up 6.4%), profit attributable to owners of the parent of 1.1 billion yen (up 282.1%) and EPS of 28.64 yen (up 281.9%). The number of technical employees at the end of the first quarter totaled 21,090 (up 2.2%).

Due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the resultant infection prevention measures taken by the government, UT Group's automotive-related sector experienced a rise in the clients' temporary suspension of operations and reduction in demand for dispatched workers, mainly due to disruption of supply chains and weaker demand for automobiles. This had the most significant impact on UT Group's mainstay Manufacturing Business, which recorded a decline in sales and profit. On the other hand,