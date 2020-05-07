Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Utah Medical Products, Inc.    UTMD

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

(UTMD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Utah Medical Products : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:09am EDT

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.



7043 South 300 West
Midvale, Utah 84047
Telephone: 801-566-1200
Fax: 801-566-7305
Nasdaq Symbol: UTMD
www.utahmed.com

PRESS RELEASE

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Contact: Crystal Rios

May 7, 2020

(801) 566-1200

Salt Lake City, Utah - Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight cents ($.28) per share of common stock payable on July 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2020. This is about a 2% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Disclaimer

Utah Medical Products Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 15:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC
11:09aUTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PU
04/23UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/23UTAH MEDICAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2..
GL
03/24UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/23UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : UTMD Postpones its 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting for..
PU
03/23UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : UTMD Postpones its 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting for..
AQ
03/16UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : ­ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
03/12UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/13UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PU
More news
Chart UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Utah Medical Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Leighton Cornwell Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Brian Lee Koopman Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Ernst G. Hoyer Lead Independent Director
Paul Olson Richins Director
Barbara A. Payne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.-24.82%291
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.71%129 674
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.5.14%44 737
HOYA CORPORATION-3.39%34 137
DEXCOM, INC.67.56%33 846
TERUMO CORPORATION-2.88%24 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group