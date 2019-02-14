Log in
UTILITYWISE PLC    UTW   GB00B6WVD707

UTILITYWISE PLC

(UTW)
My previous session
02/14/2019
1.903 GBp   -17.17%
12:37pUTILITYWIS : Utilitywise
PU
10:30aUTILITYWISE : Local recruiter offers support to workers affected by Utilitywise collapse
AQ
02:14aUTILITYWISE : Appointment of Administrators
PU
Utilitywis : Utilitywise

02/14/2019 | 12:37pm EST

Utilitywise

Released : 14 02 2019 17:30

RNS Number : 0498Q

FTSE Russell

14 February 2019

Utilitywise (UK): Constituent Deletion Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

14 February 2019

Following the continued suspension and appointment of administrators for Utilitywise (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Effective From Start of Trading

FTSE AIM All-Share Index

19 February 2019

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services atinfo@ftserussell.comor call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website atwww.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use | Copyright © 2019 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

FTSSFLFELFUSEFE

Disclaimer

Utilitywise plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 17:36:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
