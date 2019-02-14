Utilitywis : Utilitywise

Utilitywise
Released : 14 02 2019 17:30
RNS Number : 0498Q
FTSE Russell
14 February 2019
Utilitywise (UK): Constituent Deletion Changes in FTSE UK Index Series
14 February 2019
Following the continued suspension and appointment of administrators for Utilitywise (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
Index
Effective From Start of Trading
|
FTSE AIM All-Share Index
|
19 February 2019
