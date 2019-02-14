Utilitywis : Utilitywise

Utilitywise

Released : 14 02 2019 17:30

RNS Number : 0498Q

FTSE Russell

14 February 2019

Utilitywise (UK): Constituent Deletion Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

14 February 2019

Following the continued suspension and appointment of administrators for Utilitywise (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Effective From Start of Trading

FTSE AIM All-Share Index 19 February 2019

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com

Australia +1800 653 680 Hong Kong +852 2164 3333 Japan +81 3 4563 6346 London +44 (0) 20 7866 1810 New York +1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website atwww.ftserussell.com

